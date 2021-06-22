Wabba Directs Workers To Resume Strike In Kaduna

June 22, 2021 96

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has asked workers, state councils and affiliate unions in Kaduna State to resume strike action in the state.

Wabba gave this instruction during a press conference after an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the congress on Tuesday in Abuja.

He accused the State Governor, Nasir El – Rufai of failing to respect the Memorandum of Understanding he signed with NLC and the state government in the insistence of the Federal Government.

He said the congress, after exhausting all avenues, including writing letters to President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, the union has decided to resume the strike.

The NLC had suspended five days warning strike it embarked on in Kaduna State last month over the sacking of workers by the state government.

Wabba had said the decision to suspend the strike was to honour the invitation of the Federal Government to mediate in the dispute between labour and the Kaduna State Government.

The warning strike action led to the shutting down of airport, power facilities, schools and many other utilities and public places.

But the Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, however, says there is no going back on the ‘rightsizing,’ saying over 90 per cent of the state’s federal allocation is currently being spent on civil servants.

The governor also declared the leaders of the NLC, including Wabba as fugitives who should be arrested.