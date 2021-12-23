VP Osinbajo Heads Extra-Ordinary FEC Meeting In Buhari’s Absence

December 23, 2021 134

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is presently chairing an extraordinary Federal Executive Council meeting being held at the Council Chambers of the State House.

Present at the meeting is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, including 10 ministers physically present.

The Ministers in attendance are; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Power, Abubakar Aliyu and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Others are Ministers of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, and Environment, Sharon Ikeazor.

President Muhammadu Buhari is away in Borno State, where he will be commissioning multiple projects by the Governor of the state, Babagana Zulum.