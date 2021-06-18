fbpx
Voters’ Registration Begins June 28 – INEC

June 18, 20210156
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will resume the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) starting from June 28.

The INEC Deputy Director of Voter Education Division, Mary Nkem, disclosed this on Thursday at a roadshow organised to create awareness of the CVR in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that Nkem said the exercise would be held between 9 am to 3 pm from Monday to Friday, excluding weekends.

She said, “It will involve two processes, that is, online pre-registration and physical registration. So, people can sit in the comfort of their homes and login details for registration.

“Then go to any of our local government or state office to capture their biometrics and photographs; or you appear physically at any designated register,” she said.

She also said that the commission would come up with the guidelines for the collection of permanent voters’ card.

INEC staff members from the voter education and publicity department and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were present at the roadshow.

Nkem added, “It is also to let FCT residents know those who are being targeted in the exercise; those who have turned 18 after the last registration exercise, or those who are more than 18 years but have never registered.

“This exercise is also for those who have issues with their accreditation during the past elections, those who have issues with their Permanent Voter Cards or their biometric details.”.

Voters' Registration Begins June 28 – INEC
