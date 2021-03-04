Voice, Video Calls Become New Features Of WhatsApp Desktop App

fbpx
March 4, 2021
Messaging platform WhatsApp announced the new additions to its desktop app: video and voice calling, reports Tech Crunch.

This development was disclosed Thursday by WhatsApp, reducing the stress of needing to make video and voice call only via mobile phones.

WhatsApp stated that the added functions will only be for one-to-one calls for now but will expand the functions in the future.

These new features work for both landscape and portrait modes, with the desktop client “set to be always on top so you never lose your video chats in a browser tab or stack of open windows.”

The added functions will not be supported on WhatsApp Web for now, according to WhatsApp.

Little Info…

The newly-added functions are among the various feature rollouts by the messaging platform.

Earlier in January, it launched the biometric fingerprint, face, and iris scanner that also features on WhatsApp desktop and web.

It also released the disappearing-messages-and-media-after-seven-days feature.

These new releases follow the ongoing privacy policy drama that has caused many to shift to other messaging platforms like Telegram and Signal.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

