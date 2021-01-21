fbpx
Visa Ban Reversal: Nigerians Eligible For Green Cards After Policy Change By Biden

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTTRAVEL

Visa Ban Reversal: Nigerians Eligible For Green Cards After Policy Change By Biden

January 21, 2021041
Visa Ban Reversal: Nigerians Can Now Get Green Cards In US After Biden's Reversal

A few hours into his presidency US President Joe Biden has lifted the ban placed on Nigerians by ex-President Donald Trump, the reversal will make it possible for Nigerians to obtain green cards.

Biden, according to Bloomberg, also overturned the ban placed on Yemen and other largely Muslim countries.

Giving a reason for placing a ban on Nigerians, Trump stated a lack of database by the Nigerian Government.

Adding to Trump’s words, the US ambassador to Nigeria, Mary-Beth Leonard, said that in its bid to conduct a proper investigation Nigerians looking to visit the US, there was no sufficient database to aid such process.

READ ALSO: Lady Gaga, Biden, The Campaign, The History

This spurred the Nigerian Government into establishing the Citizen Data Management and Harmonisation, and is also the reason for the call to all Nigerians to enrol for a National Identity Number.

Nigerians and many other countries affected will now be able to get immigration visas.

According to Bloomberg, “The ban that Biden ended, blocked entry to most people from Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and North Korea. It also restricted immigrant visas for people from Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, and Eritrea as well as for certain others from Venezuela and Tanzania.”

Related tags :

About Author

Visa Ban Reversal: Nigerians Eligible For Green Cards After Policy Change By Biden
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

EFCC Docks Man for Obstruction of Justice COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 10, 20190118

EFCC Faults British Council’s Statement on ‘Frustrating Fight against Corruption’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has faulted a statement by the Manager of the Rule of Law and Anti-corruption (RoLAC) Programme of the British Council, Mr. Uche Emmanuel, which all
Read More
Buhari COVERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 23, 2019053

Buhari’s Full Ministerial Nominees List

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his ministerial list to the Senate, almost two months after he was sworn in for second term. The list which was read at plenary on Tuesday by Senate President Ahmad
Read More
May 8, 2013035

Agriculture: Akwa Ibom to Receive 800 Truck of Fertilizers

The Awa Ibom State government would receive 800 trucks of fertilisers for the planting season. The Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Godwin Afangideh, said in Uyo, on Tuesday tha
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon