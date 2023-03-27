‘Visa Ban Does Not Intimidate Me’ – Fani-Kayode

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, says he will not be intimidated by a “veiled threat of a visa ban” after the British deputy high commissioner to Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, described some of his comments during the general election as “inciteful.”

In a tweet on his Twitter page on Sunday, Fani-Kayode stated that the UK envoy would not teach him “what to say or how to speak.”

Fani-Kayode is also the director of new media for the APC presidential campaign council.

Llewellyn-Jones had previously criticized the APC chieftain’s comments.

Some of the former minister’s tweets about the opposition contained derogatory, divisive, and inciting words and phrases.

The deputy high commissioner noted that ten people had been added to the UK visa ban’s growing watchlist.

In response to the British envoy’s remarks, Fani-Kayode stated that he is “not one of those Nigerians who bows, shakes, shivers, and trembles before the British or indeed any other foreigner.”

These are my personal views and I am constrained to express them given the fact that one @benllewellynjo1, a misguided, mischievous and clearly unlettered Englander who does not know his place, threw away all caution and mentioned my name in his inglorious commentary.



Fani-Kayode said, “These are my personal views and I am constrained to express them given the fact that one @benllewellynjo1, a misguided, mischievous and clearly unlettered Englander who does not know his place, threw away all caution and mentioned my name in his inglorious commentary.

“I would advise this Ben, who I am told is the Deputy High Commissioner of the UK to Nigeria, to keep his dirty nose out of our internal affairs.

“Nigeria stopped being a British colony 63 years ago and we need no lessons from him on how to run our affairs or conduct our politics.

“I know that his preferred candidate did not win the presidential election but that does not mean he should cross the line and take liberties with us here. I wonder who the hell he thinks he is?

“I am not one of those Nigerians that bows, shakes, shivers and trembles before the British or indeed any other foreigner.

“And unlike most I do not need any validation or endorsement from him or his ilk and neither can I be intimidated by his veiled threat of a visa ban.

“Frankly I could not care less.

“I would however take this opportunity to assure him that regardless of his views and desire to compel us to accept their godless so-called “humanist” and “libertarian” values and introduce evil practices and policies such as same-sex marriage in our country this will never be the case.”

Fani-Kayode also said, “my aversion for sodmites remains as constant as the northern star and whether he likes it or not we will never allow a sodmite to be our President.

“Neither will we accept lessons in decency, etiquette, what to say or how to speak from a fading British civil servant and a man that represents a nation that has committed more atrocities than perhaps any other in the history of humanity.

“I advise this little Englander to respect himself and remain a silent observer when it comes to the politics of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As a nation we are not a poodle of the British and we came of age 63 years ago.

“He should be more concerned about the shrinking fortunes of a once “Great Britain” and the systemic racism, inherent injustice and insufferable arrogance that is entrenched in the British establishment and society than in the intra party politics of Nigeria.

“He should also be more concerned with the efforts of his nation to bring us one step closer to WW3 given the unfolding events in Ukraine,” Fani-Kayode said.

