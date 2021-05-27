Villareal Scalps Manchester United To Lift Europa Cup

May 27, 2021 131

Manchester United saw their hope of lifting the 2021 Europa Cup dashed after goalkeeper, David de Gea failed to score in a marathon penalty shoot-out, on Wednesday in Gdansk.

The Spanish side had their nose in front in the 29th minute after Gerard Moreno opened scoring.

Edinson Cavani however equalized for Manchester United early in the second half as the game spanned 120 minutes with no further goals from both sides.

The game was decided by a penalty shootout which saw Villarreal score 11 and Manchester United scoring 10.

The loss has caused a setback to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who is yet to win his first trophy as United’s manager.