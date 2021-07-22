fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]VIDEOS

VIDEO: Executive Talk With Bizwatch Nigeria- FBN Insurance Broker CEO, Olumide Ibidapo

July 22, 20210120

FBN Insurance Broker CEO, Olumide Ibidapo speaks On “Volume Of Claims In Insurance Market After COVID/#EndSARS”

The twin events in 2020 had a lot of impact on the insurance market in Nigeria and globally.

Read ALSO: Communication, Transparency, Key To Insurance Claims Settlement – Experts

The best underwriter or forecasters never envisaged that we are going to witness such an impact. They were unforeseen events; the COVID-19 lockdown the economy, many industries were not operating and many businesses were shut down.

READ ALSO: EXCLUSIVE: Volume Of Claims In Insurance Market After COVID/#EndSARS Ran Into Billions – Ibidapo

People were locked down in their houses because of the pandemic.

Related tags :

About Author

VIDEO: Executive Talk With Bizwatch Nigeria- FBN Insurance Broker CEO, Olumide Ibidapo
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

May 30, 2014087

OIL & GAS JOBS | Baker Hughes Job Vacancies (7 Positions)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Baker Hughes is a leading supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems to the worldwide oil and natural gas industry. CLICK HERE TO VIEW
Read More
September 26, 20141117

Federal Palace Hotel To Host 4th Edition Of Lights, Camera, Africa!!! Film Festival

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Life House, organisers of the Lights, Camera, Africa!!! Film Festival has announced that this year’s festival which is the 4th edition would hold from
Read More
November 11, 20130179

FMCG Market Researcher (Part-time) at Eolas International – Lagos

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Eolas International Research is a successful market, consumer and sensory research company with its head-office in Cork, Ireland. We employ 50 people in Ire
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.