VIDEO: Executive Talk With Bizwatch Nigeria- FBN Insurance Broker CEO, Olumide Ibidapo

FBN Insurance Broker CEO, Olumide Ibidapo speaks On “Volume Of Claims In Insurance Market After COVID/#EndSARS”
The twin events in 2020 had a lot of impact on the insurance market in Nigeria and globally.
The best underwriter or forecasters never envisaged that we are going to witness such an impact. They were unforeseen events; the COVID-19 lockdown the economy, many industries were not operating and many businesses were shut down.
People were locked down in their houses because of the pandemic.
