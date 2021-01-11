Victoria Inyama Tests Positive For COVID-19

January 11, 2021 23

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama, has disclosed that she tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

The actress made the disclosure in a video she posted on her Instagram page on Sunday.

She was recorded while plugged onto a ventilator and a drip connected to her arm.

“I couldn’t have been more careful with the kids going to school etc. I would rather go through this than my children. What a Christmas and New Year. What a 2021! COVID is a terrible terrible virus,” the actress wrote.

“I can’t even explain. So exhausting, 3 weeks and still counting. Thanks to @ldn_ambulance Kent zone, @darent_valley_hospital @tiko4guvnor @drtonero @wonuola.akintola. This too shall pass.”

The video was accompanied by an image of her COVID-19 test result from a UK hospital. She was advised to self-isolate and stay at home until January 6.

“Account ID 1b7bdb00. You have tested positive for COVID-19, so you must stay at home and self-isolate until the 6th of January (including this date). If you still have a fever until the 6th, you should continue,” the text read.

Victoria Inyama was born in Enugu, she started her acting career in the early 90s. She later relocated to the UK with her husband.

Some of the movies for which she is known are ‘Silent Night’, ‘Danger Zone’, ‘Odum’, and ‘Love from Above’. Other Nollywood films she has also starred in are ‘Iyanga’, ‘Eze Nwanyi’, Glamour Boys’ as well as ‘Barraccuda’.