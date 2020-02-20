Victor Osimhen Rated Among Ligue 1 Top Three Fastest Players

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has been named among the top three fastest players in the French Ligue 1, informs the official website of Ligue 1 using data from Stats Perform.

Montpellier’s Algeria international striker Andy Delort recorded the fastest speed in a Ligue 1 match this season during the meeting against AS Saint-étienne on February 9, clocking 36.8 km / h.

Lille’s Osimhen and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe are the two most consistent players at high speed.

The two 21-year-olds are the only players to to have recorded at least 35 km / h during six Ligue 1 Conforama games this season.

In 24 league outings, Osimhen has registered his name on the scoresheet on 13 occasions while Mbappe has tallied 15 goals in 18 outings.

The former Wolfsburg starlet has performed the third-highest number of sprints (370) in the French top-flight, behind only Marseille’s Bouna Sarr (395) and Monaco’s Aleksandr Golovin (374).

Source: VON