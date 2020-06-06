Victor Osimhen Denies Signing Contract with Napoli

Nigerian and Lille striker Victor Osimhen has dented speculations that he has signed for Italian giants Napoli.

Osimhen has been courted by some of Europe’s elite because of his solid poaching prowess in France this season.

It was reported on Thursday that the 2015 U-17 World Cup top goal scorere and winner had agreed a deal to join the Naples outfit.

But the 21-year-old has quickly shutdown that report.

“The news relating to my agreement with Napoli is false. I am surprised by these journalists who claim to be professionals,” he says.

“Ignore this fake news on my account, when there is an agreement for my transfer you will know it directly from me.”

Source: VON