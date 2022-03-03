Osinbajo To Commission CIBN House In Abuja

March 3, 2022 412

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) says it has finally concluded on its arrangements to commission its new Head office known as the Bankers House in Abuja on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

According to a statement by the institute, the edifice is expected to be commissioned by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, alongside other dignitaries, including Senate President Ahmed Lawan; the Speaker of House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila; and Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.

Others are the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and Managing Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Bello Hassan,

The statement added that the President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Dr. Bayo Olugbemi, will be the chief host of the occasion and supported by Registrar/Chief Executive, Mr Seye Awojobi

The statement also said that the event is expected to attract stakeholders across the various sectors of the economy.