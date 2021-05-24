fbpx
VFD Group’s Earning Rose To N6.65bn In 2020

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

VFD Group’s Earning Rose To N6.65bn In 2020

May 24, 2021082
VFD Group's Earning Rose To N6.65bn In 2020

A proprietary investment firm, VFD Group Plc., has disclosed its 2020 earnings, stating that it saw a growth of 96 percent to N6.65 billion in 2020 from N3.39 billion in 2019.

The report showed that during the period under review, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic the group experienced impressive growth, proposing a final dividend of N8.51 per share.

It added that the group’s trading and other non-interest income saw a 47 percent increase to N4.66 billion from N3.17 billion.

Its profit before tax (PBT) increased from N1.478 billion in 2019 to N4.076 in 2020, representing a growth rate of 176 percent.

READ ALSO: Analysis: Despite Slow Global Trade, Banks’ 2020 Earnings On LCs Grew By 45%

Owing to the impact of the pandemic, VFD Group, in its report, disclosed a 14 percent year-on-year decline in credit losses.

Speaking on the company’s earnings report, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nonso Okpala, “2020 was a challenging year for the global economy with the outbreak of a pandemic that questioned every known business principle. However, we weathered it and delivered our best financial performance so far.

“This was only made possible through the dedication of our staff and the support from our shareholders and other key business stakeholders. It is quite rewarding to see the outcome of those uncertain twelve months.”

He added that amid the uncertainties of the past year, “we weathered it and delivered our best financial performance so far. This was only made possible through the dedication of our staff and the support from our shareholders and other key business stakeholders. It is quite rewarding to see the outcome of those uncertain twelve months.”

Related tags :

About Author

VFD Group’s Earning Rose To N6.65bn In 2020
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

12 Power Plants Generate Zero Electricity As Blackout Persists [ MAIN ]NEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
January 25, 20210450

Bauchi Signs $70m Alternative Energy Deal With UK Firm

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an United Kingdom-based energy firm, PowerDot, for the constructio
Read More
February 17, 201513109

N1.1 Billion Subsidy Fraud: EFCC Threatened Me Into Lying – Witness

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A witness in an ongoing N1.1b subsidy fraud trial against an oil marketer, Opeyemi Ajuwah, has told a Lagos High court in Ikeja how he was allegedly threate
Read More
Tanbuwal [ MAIN ]NEWSOIL & GAS
March 14, 20130105

PIB: Tambuwal Tasks Committee on Integrity

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday warned members of the Special Ad hoc Committee on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB)
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.