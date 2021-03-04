fbpx
Veteran Actor, Sadiq Daba Is Dead

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS

Veteran Actor, Sadiq Daba Is Dead

March 4, 20210118
Veteran Actor, Sadiq Daba Is Dead

Veteran actor and former broadcaster, Sadiq Daba is dead. The actor was reported to have passed on Wednesday at the Lagos state university teaching hospital (LASUTH).

The cause of death the actor’s death is yet to be ascertained,

Kunle Afolayan, an award-winning filmmaker, has taken to his social media page to pay tribute to the deceased.

Daba’s death comes after he had battled with leukemia and prostate cancer for years.

He, however, dismissed death rumours about him in 2017 shortly after he was diagnosed with the disease.

“I am not dead nor dying I!! God has been and will Always be faithful to me and my plight, because that is my covenant with Him,” he had said at the time.

READ ALSO: How Your Mental Health Affects Your Daily Activities

“My doctors have been wonderful and I am responding to treatment. …..my love and thanks to all those who have called to sympathize and empathize with me…..God bless you.”

In 2019, Daba also made the headlines after he sought financial support from the public for his medical upkeep.

The deceased had an illustrious career in the movie and broadcasting landscape with strings of awards and recognition.

In 2015, he won the ‘Best Actor’ category at the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for his role as Inspector Waziri in ‘October 1’, a movie released in 2014.

His last major acting project was on ‘Citation’, a 2020 movie by Kunle Afolayan.

Rumours had swirled last year that his health had deteriorated and was on the verge of losing his sight.

About Author

Veteran Actor, Sadiq Daba Is Dead
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

August 5, 2014040

'Invasion 1897' For World Premier Tour

Iceslide Films in collaboration with Wells Entertainment Limited has released an epic historical film, ‘Invasion 1897’, based on the invasion of the great Benin Kingdom by the British in 1
Read More
Davido ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
October 6, 2018099

Davido, Tiwa Savage Among African Artistes Shortlisted for MTV EMA

Ahead of this year’s edition of the MTV EMAs billed for November 4, at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Barakaldo, Biscay, Spain, organisers have finally unveiled list of nominees for the award, includin
Read More
ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS
June 17, 2013047

D’banj Appoints Tony Nwakalor as Manager, Tonto and Olamide May Join DB Records

Award winning singer, D’banj, recently appointed Tony Nwakolor as his new manager after his former manager, Bankulli, resigned. Tony is the manager of Yoruba lingo rapper, Olamide, and actress cum sin
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.