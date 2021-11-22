Veteran Actor, Baba Suwe Is Dead

November 22, 2021 115

Babatunde Omidina, a Veteran Nollywood comedian, known popularly as Baba Suwe is dead.

Baba Suwe’s daughter, Adesola Morenikeji Omidina, relayed this via a post on her Instagram page.

“This is to announce the sudden death of my father, Mr Babatunde Omidina. The legend and rare gem, Baba Suwe. 11/22/21

“Other details will follow shortly.

“May your soul rest in perfect peace Dad,” she posted.

Baba Suwe’s death was also confirmed by the President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan known as Mr Latin.