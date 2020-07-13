Vessel Auction: My Approval Legal – Malami

Nigeria’s Ministry of Justice has debunked media reports that the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami’s approval for a firm, Omoh Jay Nig Ltd standing trial for alleged crude oil theft, to auction goods seized from it was unlawful.

The response is contained in a statement by the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu.

According to the statement, the reports are aimed at confusing the public and further tarnish the image of the Minister.

The statement noted that Omoh Jay Nig Ltd was granted approval by the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, on the 11th August, 2009 to evacuate the products onboard a vessel, MT AKUADA and MT HOPE.

Mr Malami added that the approval was granted four years before the present administration came into power in 2015 and long before he was appointed to head the Ministry of Justice

“There existed several times in which the Court struck out EFCC’s motion against Omoh Jay Nig Ltd,” the statement read.

The Minister added that the disposal of the vessel was in line with the final forfeiture order obtained by the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice and a Presidential directive.

Source: VON