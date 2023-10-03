VerveLife 6.0: Verve, Adidas Announce Partnership

Verve, Africa’s leading domestic payment cards and tokens brand, and leading global sportswear giant, adidas have announced a significant collaboration which takes the sixth (6th) edition of VerveLife, one of the biggest fitness festival series on the African continent, to the next level.

Since its inauguration six years ago, buoyed by audacious aspirations to completely revolutionize fitness and wellness in Nigeria, whilst encouraging a healthy lifestyle among not only Verve’s teeming cardholder base, but also millions of fitness enthusiasts in general; VerveLife, the flagship lifestyle passion-point engagement promoted by Africa’s largest home-grown payment card brand has grown in leaps and bounds to become well-renowned as one of Africa’s biggest fitness platforms, attracting over 10,000 thousand participants in West and East Africa each year.

Speaking on the latest collaboration with adidas, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Interswitch Group, reiterated VerveLife’s focus on promoting fitness, healthy living, and wellness.

In her words “We are greatly delighted to welcome adidas on board as one of our partners for VerveLife 6.0. Year upon year, we continue to successfully deliver extraordinary experiences that transcend the expectations of fitness enthusiasts in these climes, with an unprecedented approach incorporating fitness, fun and healthy food, all intertwined in a format that leaves participants demanding more.

“In 2023, we are raising the bar even higher, and working with a globally renowned and credible partner like adidas gives even more fillip to our resolve, as we jointly advocate for more active and healthier lifestyles for African consumers.”

Also commenting on the partnership with Verve, Brett Burgess, Commercial Director Africa at adidas remarked “We are excited by our partnership with VerveLife as we continue to grow our Brand presence in Nigeria.

“We believe that this is an exciting partnership for us to engage with the Fitness Consumers in Nigeria. Through our Nigerian Partners, BrandCo, we look to give the VerveLife community a world-class Brand experience at the final event to edge the 3-stripes in their hearts. This event will help us entrench our belief that, Through Sport we have the Power to Change Lives”.

Noteworthy highlights of the Verve Life fitness platform include exciting high-intensity workout sessions and dance routines led by renowned fitness experts and dance instructors from across Africa, fitness challenges and immersive masterclasses on nutrition, mental wellness, and other related topics, all in addition to a multi-city train of satellite fitness events pan-Nigeria, touching over seven cities across West and East Africa this year.

The collaboration between Verve and adidas stems from both brands’ shared passion for fitness and the partnership will deliver numerous exciting benefits for the VerveLife community, including complimentary adidas merchandise, product discounts, and access to exclusive events and much more.

Following the debut of the fitness event in Nairobi, Kenya, last year, the fast-growing platform is also expected to make its first appearance on the Uganda scene, with its maiden event in Kampala scheduled to hold in October.

The VerveLife events have grown bigger and better each passing year, originally evolving from just one event in Lagos to several events across the country and now in three (3) countries on the continent.

Verve International, a subsidiary of the Interswitch Group reaffirms its commitment to continuing to improve on the quality, experience, and impact of the Verve Life series, in consonance with Interswitch’s ‘Never Stop’ corporate philosophy; to keep innovating and inspiring Africa and Africans to greatness.

The unwavering sustenance of the initiative so far affirms Verve’s commitment to supporting the healthy lifestyle habits of its cardholders while also providing innovative payment solutions to cardholders, and to Africans in general.”

Please visit www.myverveworld.com/life to learn more.