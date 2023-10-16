VerveLife 6.0: The Biggest Fitness Party Returns, Bigger and Better!

In a world where our everyday lives often feel like a never-ending race, finding moments to pause and catch our breath has become a rarity. The importance of keeping fit and maintaining our well-being has never been more crucial. This awareness has ignited a movement, and at the forefront of this revolution is Verve, Africa’s leading payment technology and card brand.

Known for throwing Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party- VerveLife- Verve has taken the beat another notch higher with seven satellite events spread across Nigeria and two East African countries, Kenya and Uganda. VerveLife is back with a bang and is bringing the fitness party of the year to an enthusiastic audience all over the continent.

Shooting for the moon can be said to be second nature to Vervelife. This philosophy has propelled the brand’s partnership with adidas, the global sportswear apparel category, who is just as committed to fuelling a fitness mindset and inspiring a healthy lifestyle among fitness enthusiasts across the continent. In addition, other event partners include Technogym and Aquafina.

Following the successful round of VerveLife satellite events spread across the geo-political zones of the country, with a presence in cities like Uyo, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja and Lagos, fitness enthusiasts were treated to invigorating exercises, music and entertainment by renowned fitness and dance instructors. The fitness train is expected to arrive Enugu this October, alongside Nairobi, the Green City in the Sun and Kampala, the Happy City and finally halts in Lagos, the Centre of Excellence for the grand finale scheduled to hold by 7am on Saturday, 4th November 2023 at the Landmark Event Centre.

The grand finale of VerveLife 6.0 with the theme- Breathe, will encourage attendees and fitness enthusiasts across Africa to push boundaries and overcome challenges driven by a relentless spirit to keep aspiring for their fitness and life goals despite the odds.

Speaking on VerveLife 6.0, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Corporate Communications at Interswitch Group, emphasized the brand’s long-term commitment to fitness, wellness, healthy living and pushing the envelope annually.

“VerveLife is more than just a fitness event, it’s a reflection of our brand values and our commitment to helping people live their healthiest and happiest lives. Regardless of the obstacles, we want to keep the flame of hope and resilience burning in the hearts, minds and bodies of everyone who interfaces with Vervelife. Imbibing a sense of accomplishment is just as fulfilling for the athlete or fitness enthusiast as it is for us, and we’re committed to doing our part to make that a reality and to ensure that all participants can pause and just breathe.”

Eromosele further remarked that Verve is not just about providing innovative payment solutions, it’s also about providing people with the resources and support they need to achieve their fitness and healthy lifestyle goals.

In addition, with thousands of people turning out to sweat, dance, and have fun, the event will feature a variety of fitness activities to suit all levels of experience, including aerobics, dance classes, free consultations, breakout sessions, fun challenges, networking, and a live music performance by Alternate Sound.

In an exciting turn of events, thousands of lucky attendees will secure a spot at the evening concert hosted by the band Alternate Sound and sponsored by Verve. This concert is slated to hold at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, the same arena as the fitness party earlier in the day. Participants attending both events are encouraged to come along with their Verve cards to enjoy special benefits accruing to them.

Verve Life is a testament to Verve’s commitment to fostering a good way of life for its customers and the communities it serves. The event is a reminder that Verve is more than just a payment company, but a brand that cares and invests in the health and well-being of its customers.

If you’re looking for a fun and exciting way to get fit, be sure to check out VerveLife 6.0! With its pan-African reach and commitment to providing people with the best possible fitness experience.

Don’t miss out on the excitement, the fun, and the chance to “Breathe” at Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party. Register via www.myverveworld.com/life .Don’t miss it!