VerveLife 5.0 Gears Up For Nairobi And Lagos Events

Following a successful series of Verve Life 5.0 satellite events organised across the country, where fitness enthusiasts were treated to invigorating exercises, music and entertainment by renowned fitness experts and dance instructors; Africa’s leading payment technology and card brand, Verve is set to hold the final leg of its Verve Life 5.0 fitness and wellness events.

The events are slated to hold at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos on October 29, 2022, with the grand finale holding on November 5, 2022, at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island.

The firm also announced that for the first time since the inception of VerveLife, the fitness event will make its debut in Nairobi, Kenya on October 22nd, thereby giving fitness enthusiasts outside the shores of Nigeria an opportunity to partake in the stress-relieving, fun and fitness event.

The Verve Life event is an annual event held to encourage Africans to keep a fit and healthy lifestyle through fun and engaging activities. This year’s Verve Life 5.0 satellite event train started from Uyo and moved to other cities including Asaba, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Benin, Ibadan, and Abuja, spreading excitement along the way.

Speaking on the forthcoming events, Cherry Eromosele, Group Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, said beyond providing seamless and innovative payment solutions, Verve is also committed to growing a prosperous Africa and promoting fitness and wellness as a step towards achieving a prosperous continent.

She said “Since the inception of Verve Life, the event has grown to become one of Africa’s largest gatherings of fitness and wellness enthusiasts. Verve Life has expanded over the years and has morphed from a single event in Lagos to several activations across cities in Nigeria and now the event is debuting in Nairobi, Kenya giving it a truly pan-African outlook”.

Eromosele further said “Consistent with the Interswitch’s 20th anniversary theme ‘Never Stop’, Verve Life fitness events have been truly enriching, engaging, and exciting and we are not stopping. Rather, we are committed to expanding Verve Life fitness events in the coming years. Participants will be treated to more fitness routines, music and entertainment by celebrity fitness experts and entertainers from across the continent. Our focus is to never stop creating exciting experiences that connect our customers with their passion points.”

International fitness expert billed to feature at the coming events are Alvin Lee and Nigeria’s celebrity fitness experts such as Kemen, Kaffy, Ihuoma Nwigwe, Isoken Uwaifo, Enoyong and Trebla among others. There will be musical artistes present to thrill the participants as they work out.

Partners of this year’s edition include global sportswear brand, PUMA, Amstel Ultra, Techno Gym, Hygeia HMO and Aquafina.

Verve cardholders, fitness enthusiasts and other members of the public are enjoined to get set for an exciting and rewarding experience at the upcoming VerveLife 5.0 events. Registration is ongoing here.