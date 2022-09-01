VerveLife 5.0: Fitness Party Train To Storm PH City With Exciting Activities

Africa’s leading payment technology and card business, Verve, has announced that the VerveLife 5.0 fitness party train will storm Port Harcourt this Saturday, 3rd September 2022 at the Glass House, Along Rumola Stadium, Link Road, Port.

This was revealed in a statement by Tomi Ogunlesi, Group Head, Brands and Communications, Interswitch Group, revealing that the fitness party train will be making its next stop at Port Harcourt with the most exhilarating and engaging activities.

In his words, “Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium is next in line to experience the best and most exciting activities through the Verve Life 5.0 fitness and lifestyle event after successfully hosting our first and second events in Uyo and Asaba concurrently”.

Speaking on the importance of the fitness event, Ogunlesi said that the VerveLife fitness event remains true to its mission of keeping Verve cardholders and Nigerians at large fit and on the path of healthy living, while also fostering a community of fitness enthusiasts.

The VerveLife fitness and lifestyle event also serves as a reward from us to our cardholders and Nigerians to exhale, connect and experience the Verve brand.

In an interview with participants from the previous events hosted at Asaba and Uyo, Gideon Bassey, said that the Asaba VerveLife 5.0 event was invigorating. “The music, the food, the atmosphere; everything was well planned out. I think I lost some pounds. Verve Life is really taking the fitness train up a notch each year. I am attending the grand finale in Lagos”, he added.

Veronica, another participant from the Uyo VerveLife fitness party event noted the event was a stress reliever, “I brought my girls to the event because we were bored. Verve Life was certain to liven up our day. The event has made me realize the importance of fitness. I feel so light!”