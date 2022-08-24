Verve To Reward Customers In Annual National Consumer Promo

Verve, Africa’s leading payment technology and card business has announced the launch of its third National Consumer Promo, aimed at rewarding its cardholders with exciting gifts and cash prizes that will enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.

During the promo, Verve cardholders with the highest transaction counts will stand a chance to win a whooping sum of N1 million each, monthly. 200 cardholders will also be rewarded with N20,000 monthly when they transact with their Verve cards on Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sale (POS) terminals online platforms and when Pay codes are generated for transactions.

In addition, Verve cardholders will also have a chance to get 10% cashback weekly across payment channels. Verve card is one of the most renowned payment methods in Africa and offers extensive and exciting rewards while ensuring safe and seamless payment transactions for all customers.

This promo is in partnership with eight commercial banks: First Bank, Zenith, Access, Ecobank, FCMB, Union, Fidelity and United Bank for Africa (UBA). To qualify for the promo, Verve cardholders with active accounts can start transacting with existing Verve cards or renew their expired Verve cards. Also, non-Verve card holders can ask their banks for a Verve card to participate and increase their chances of winning great rewards.

For three consecutive years, the leading card brand, Verve, has continued to reward thousands of cardholders for their patronage in line with its mandate to provide a life of convenience for existing and prospective customers. This promo is one of several reward initiatives through which Verve makes this possible.

Speaking on the promo, the Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Interswitch, Cherry Eromosele, noted that the Verve National Consumer Promo was created to expose Verve customers to its rewarding, customer-focused benefits whilst also addressing consumers’ lifestyle needs.

She said, “From the inception of the Verve Consumer National Promo, we have explored new and exciting ways to reward loyal cardholders who seek a convenient and trusted means of payment, but also a fulfilment of their everyday needs.

“With this reward program, we will continue to prioritize our cardholders’ needs as well as acknowledge the immense value of their loyalty to the Verve brand. We implore all Verve cardholders to seize this opportunity to transact and enjoy.”

The promo is billed to run from August 22 until October 30, 2022.