Verve To Reward Cardholders With Over N50 Million, Other Prizes In Verve Good Life Promo 2.0

February 3, 2022015

Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve, has launched a nationwide promo tagged ‘The Verve Good Life Promo 2.0’ to reward its cardholders with exciting gifts and cash prizes. 

The Consumer Promo which will run for an eight-week period from February 1 to March 31, 2022, is being organized in collaboration with First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Union Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Zenith Bank.

During the promo period, inactive Verve cardholders from the participating banks can look forward to an exciting time as the prizes to be won are over N50 million as cashback rewards in addition to other fascinating prizes like power generating sets, television sets etc. 

Customers with the highest transaction counts will stand a chance to get a 10% cashback weekly when payments are made with their Verve card on Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sale (POS) terminals and online platforms. 

In addition, at the end of the promo period, the top 100 most transacting card users will be rewarded with N10,000. Finally, the top 50 transacting cardholders from the four banks with highest transaction counts will be selected for a raffle draw and 15 winners will be rewarded with power generating sets or television sets.

Speaking on the promo, Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, restated the firm’s focus on introducing initiatives that will not only improve cardholders’ experience across the Verve brand’s touchpoints, but also reward their loyalty. 

She said “The Verve Good Life Promo is designed to strengthen cardholders’ finances and reward them for their unwavering loyalty to Verve. The promo seeks to impact the lives of Nigerians positively, especially at this time when people are recovering from heavy expenses associated with the Yuletide season and the beginning of the year.” 

She further said that rewarding customers is in the DNA of Verve, as the brand is always excited to support its loyal customers. She further reiterated that transacting with the Verve card is indeed a rewarding way to make payment in today’s dynamic world. 

About Author

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

