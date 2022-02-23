fbpx

Verve Spreads Love, Splashes Over N50m, Other Prizes On Cardholders

February 23, 2022092
It’s still the season to spread love to family members, friends, associates, colleagues – you name it! We know you are still in the mood to appreciate and surprise the special ones in your life with lots of gifts. And so, what could be better than getting ‘cash back’ rewards after shopping, and in addition, standing a chance to win exciting prizes such as a power generating set or a television? 

This season, Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve, has committed to spread love to its cardholders and their loved ones. Since February 1, 2022, Verve launched a nationwide promo tagged ‘The Verve Good Life Promo 2.0’ to reward cardholders with exciting gifts and cash prizes. This promo continues through March 31, 2022. 

The Verve Good Life Promo 2.0 is being organized in collaboration with First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Union Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Zenith Bank. The promo seeks to reward inactive Verve cardholders across the four participating banks, with cash prizes, cash back rewards and exciting gifts. 

Verve cardholders from any of the participating banks are encouraged to start transacting with their Verve cards to stand a chance to win a share from the rewards worth over N50 million. And bank customers who don’t have a Verve card, can simply ask their banks for one.   

During the promo, cardholders will be rewarded with 10% cash back anytime they make payment with their Verve card on Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Point of Sale (POS) terminals and online platforms. 

At the end of the promo, a total of 100 top-transacting customers will be rewarded with N10,000 across all four banks. Also, the top 50 transacting cardholders from the four banks with highest transaction counts will be selected for a raffle draw and 15 winners will be rewarded with either a power generating set or television.

Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, explained that the firm is spreading love to cardholders this season to enable them to live the good life with the Verve Good Life Promo 2.0. She added that the firm is rewarding loyal cardholders with exciting gifts and cash prizes during the promo, urging cardholders to take advantage of the promo and transact to increase their chances of winning. 

About Author

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

