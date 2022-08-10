Verve Rewards Cardholders With Brand New Car & Other Prizes Worth Over N50 Million

Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve, in partnership with First Bank has rewarded the grand prize winner of the Transact and Win Promo, Mr. Olakunle Animasaun, the Chairman of Kanwal International Limited, with a brand-new Suzuki S-Presso car during the prize presentation ceremony at First bank’s head office in Lagos.

The Verve Transact and Win Promo organized in collaboration with First Bank was designed to reward loyal Verve cardholders with cash and exciting prizes during the 14-week period of the promo.

Over 2,500 cardholders were rewarded with more than N50 million worth of prizes, such as; a brand-new car, Generators, Refrigerators, Television sets, Gas cookers, loads of airtime rewards and an array of cash prizes.

Aside from the grand prize winner driving away the brand-new car, 100 monthly winners emerged, winning N50,000 cash each and another 100 won either Gas cookers, Refrigerators, or Generator sets. Over 2,400 lucky cardholders were also rewarded weekly with either TV sets, N20,000 cash, N10,000 cash, or N10,000 airtime each. It was indeed a season of rewards and merriment for the First Bank Verve cardholders.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony, Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director of Verve International, said the firm partnered with First Bank to reward loyal customers because they both shared a similar vision of delivering world-class payment solutions to their esteemed customers.

He further said beyond the overarching goals of providing secure and innovative solutions to its customers, Verve is committed to creating unique customer experiences and rewarding customers for their continued patronage.

“We congratulate all the lucky cardholders, and we will be taking the excitement a notch higher with the presentation of the gift items and a brand-new car to lucky winners.”

Mr. Chuma Ezirim, FirstBank’s Group Executive, E-Business and Retail Products, said that the aim of the promo was to appreciate the bank’s over eight million Verve Debit Cardholders. He stated that the bank will continue to partner with Verve to reward the patronage of customers.

Mr. Olakunle Animasaun, said he never expected to win the grand prize and he was overwhelmed with the excitement of winning the car.

He said, “Initially I doubted the credibility when someone called me from ​F​irst ​B​ank, informing me I had won a car. I did not believe it, until I got here, saw the car and the key was handed over to me. I thank FirstBank and Verve for this opportunity given to me. I pray that God will continue to bless them.”

He urged other cardholders to continue to use Verve cards to enjoy seamless payment solutions.

The presentation ceremony had representatives from the Regulatory bodies; National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB) among others in attendance.