Verve, Quickteller Honour Filmmakers’ Brilliance At The 8th AMVCAs

May 20, 2022

​The glitz, glamour, and excitement of the star-studded events to celebrate outstanding artistry in Africa’s entertainment industry is still fresh in the air, following the week-long 8th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), organised by Multichoice.

Right at the centre of the celebrations were Interswitch Group’s renowned brands, Verve, Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand; and foremost consumer digital payments platform, Quickteller, sponsoring the events as part of their efforts to support creative African talent and celebrate the robust African heritage.

Delivering the grandeur and glamour in its usual way, the grand finale event, which held at the prestigious Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island on Saturday, May 14, 2022, left an indelible mark on Africa’s entertainment scene and audiences across the continent, as it celebrated the outstanding achievements of African filmmakers.

In front of the live audience and millions of viewers across the continent and beyond, creative industry doyens and top representatives from the corporate world, including Cherry Eromosele, the Group Marketing and Communications and Officer at Interswitch, presented a plethora of awards to deserving awardees.

The winners, while receiving the awards, paid tribute to their teams, fans, organisers, and sponsors of the awards ceremony for acknowledging and celebrating their talent and craft.

The African movie and entertainment industry as a whole is deserving of this annual celebration as its members have consistently honed their creativity and art, delighting their audiences and taking Africa’s culture and values to the ends of the world.

These players have proven that Africa is indeed home to a wide range of talented individuals, a belief firmly held by Interswitch Group, known for its focus on inspiring Africa to greatness.

This year’s event was eagerly anticipated by fans and industry stakeholders who had been awaiting a memorable celebration following a brief hiatus in 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Indeed, participants were not disappointed, with the robust, week-long line up of activities which kicked off on Saturday, May 7, 2022, with an opening gala night for nominees and sponsors.

Also, the Cultural Day Celebration which held on Thursday, May 12, to recognise Africa’s diversity, was a sheer display of fashion, the beauty of African heritage and talents.

Interswitch’s sponsorship of the AMVCAs underscores its focus on supporting Africa and African talent.