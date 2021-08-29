Verve Partners Xing Xing Restaurant With Discounts For Food Lovers

August 29, 2021 362

Africa’s leading payment technology and card business, Verve, has announced its partnership with a foremost Chinese restaurant in Lagos, Xing Xing Restaurant, to reward Verve cardholders with a 5% discount anytime they use their Verve card to pay for meals at the restaurant from now till December 31, 2021.

The Verve and Xing Xing restaurant partnership will be rewarding its loyal customers with an invaluable dining experience while availing cardholders of a seamless and convenient payment service.

Speaking on the discount, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, said the decision was informed by the need to give loyal cardholders and food lovers an opportunity to enjoy their favourite meals at a discounted price in Xing Xing Restaurant.

Eromosele reiterated that rewarding and making esteemed customers happy is one of their core values. She said, “We are particularly excited about partnering with a reputable brand like Xing Xing Restaurant. The restaurant is known for its outstanding delicacies hence the need to reward loyal customers and food lovers with a rewarding experience.”

She urged food lovers without a Verve card to take advantage of the offer and request for a Verve card from their respective banks. She also advised new and existing Verve cardholders to visit Xing Xing Restaurant at Plot 16, No, 21, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, to enable them enjoy their favourite Chinese meals at a discounted price.