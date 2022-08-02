Verve Partners uLesson To Offer Cardholders 10% Discount

Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve, has partnered with uLesson, an online learning platform, to offer 10% discount on educational content and gadgets when payments are made with Verve cards on the uLesson website (ulesson.com).

The uLesson website offers over 5,000 study videos and expansive educational materials leveraging best-in-class teachers, media, and technology to create high-quality and accessible educational guides for primary to secondary school students. It serves as a holistic learning experience hub for youngsters.

Through this educational empowerment initiative, Verve cardholders can access a wide array of animated study videos, a pre-recorded video library, coding school, multiplayer quizzes, and homework assistance. They can enjoy one-on-one personalized support on the uLesson website while enjoying 10% off all content subscriptions and educational tablets.

Verve is committed to creating rewarding experiences for its cardholders while supporting their lifestyle needs and availing them of a seamless and secure payment solution. Parents and guardians are encouraged to maximize this opportunity to use their Verve cards to purchase educational products on the uLesson website to foster the academic performance of their wards.

Commenting on the partnership with uLesson, the Executive Vice President (EVP) for Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, noted that this collaboration stemmed from Verve’s desire to leverage key partnerships that deliver added value to its cardholders.

Stating, “Through this collaboration, Verve is offering more students access to affordable and quality educational contents that will prepare them to contribute their quota towards shaping Africa’s narrative.”

Also commenting on the partnership, Tayo Sowole, the Vice President (VP) Marketing and Distribution, uLesson, said, “This partnership leverages on Verve’s card payment solutions to bring accessible and affordable education closer to every learner through their cardholding parents.”

This partnership underscores Verve’s commitment to reward its cardholders through exciting benefits that improve their experience across touchpoints and reward their loyalty to the brand.