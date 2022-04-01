fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER

Verve Offers Cardholders Great Shopping Discounts In New Supersaver Promo

April 1, 20220407
Verve Partners Xing Xing Restaurant With Discounts For Food Lovers

Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve, has announced the launch of the “Verve Supersaver Promo” in collaboration with Ebeano and Addide supermarkets to reward Verve cardholders with exciting discounts. The promo is billed to run from March to April 2022.

Verve cardholders will enjoy a 3.5% discount when they shop at Ebeano Supermarket and a 10% off their purchase when they spend N5,000 or more with their Verve cards at Addide Supermarket.

The Verve Supersaver Promo was designed to support the lifestyle needs of Verve cardholders as well as reward their loyalty.

The strategic partnerships will avail Verve cardholders to purchase a variety of products on the shelves of the collaborating supermarkets as customers are furnished with a wide range of groceries and other household products.

Verve cardholders are advised to hurry and take advantage of this amazing shopping deal. There is also a chance for new customers to get exclusive access to these discounts before the promo ends by obtaining Verve cards from their respective banks.

Speaking on the promo, the Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, said that Verve will continue to create several rewarding experiences for its cardholders while supporting their lifestyle needs and availing them a seamless and secure payment solution.

She reiterated, “Verve is committed to providing support to customers’ lifestyle needs, which is why we launched the Verve Supersaver Promo to reward cardholders and give them an opportunity to shop at these supermarkets at discounted rates.”

Eromosele announced this valuable collaboration by stating, “We are particularly excited about our partnership with Ebeano and Addide Supermarkets because they are known for offering quality products to customers. We therefore urge Verve cardholders to take advantage of this promo and enjoy awesome discounts while shopping.”

In the commitments of Verve to continually deliver an array of rewarding offers to our customers, we enjoin New and Existing Verve cardholders to seize this opportunity to shop at Ebeano and Addide supermarkets to enable them to enjoy the mouthwatering discounts and implore prospective customers to take advantage of the offer by asking their respective banks for a Verve card to enable them to enjoy this exciting deal before the promo ends.

FG Orders NBC To Sanction Stations Airing ‘Inciting Broadcasts’
Related tags :

About Author

Verve Offers Cardholders Great Shopping Discounts In New Supersaver Promo
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

COVEREDUCATION & TRAINING
April 21, 20160275

OAU Lecturers, School Management Fight Over N3.5bn

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Budget Monitoring Committee of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Obafemi Awolowo University, has indicted the management of  the institution of
Read More
Shagari's Home Disconnected By Power Company Over ₦6 million Debt COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
December 28, 20180521

Former President Shehu Shagari to be Buried on Saturday

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Former President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari who died Friday will be buried tomorrow in Sokoto, according to the family. His grandson, Nuradeen Mahe, t
Read More
Bridgerton Emerges Biggest Series On Netflix COVERENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS
January 28, 20210681

Bridgerton Emerges Netflix’s Biggest Series, Top 10 in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bridgerton, a period romantic drama series, has emerged the biggest series ever on Netflix with the Season 2 of the show already in the works. About 82 mill
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.