Verve, Moniepoint Partner To Launch Debit Card

Verve, Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, has joined forces with Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, a fast-growing customer-oriented financial institution, to increase access to financial services for Nigerians through the launch of the Moniepoint Verve Debit Card.

This partnership marks a significant stride towards the revolutionization of personal banking and the deepening of financial inclusion in Nigeria. Moniepoint’s customers can now settle bills and make transactions across payment channels (ATMs, POS terminals, and Websites) in Nigeria. Cardholders will also be beneficiaries of Verve’s reward programs among other exciting promotional initiatives.

Verve and Moniepoint’s collaboration is a testament to the brands’ shared commitment to providing seamless and secure payment options for customers.Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director Verve International, Interswitch Group, remarked, “This partnership between Verve and Moniepoint echoes our collective vision to empower every Nigerian with the tools and services needed to participate fully in the modern economy.

“As we journey towards a financially inclusive Nigeria, this collaboration stands as a testament to our commitment to making secure and convenient financial services accessible to all.

“Also commenting on the partnership is Babatunde Olofin, Acting MD, Moniepoint MFB, who noted, “We are thrilled to join hands with Verve, as we extend unparallel financial experience businesses have enjoyed from us to their customers and employees as well.

“This partnership allows us to blend our innovative approach with Verve’s expertise, collectively contributing to our goal of making banking services accessible to all, especially those who have been previously underserved.“

As forward-thinking brands, Verve and Moniepoint remain steadfast in their pursuit of democratizing access to financial services for Nigerians and Africans as a whole. These financial technology companies continue to seek out mutually beneficial collaborations focused on delivering consistent customer satisfaction.