Verve, Moniepoint, Expand Access To Financial Services With Moniepoint Verve Debit Card

Verve, Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, has collaborated with Moniepoint Microfinance Bank to pave the way for enhanced access to financial services for Nigerians.

This collaborative effort has given rise to the Moniepoint Verve Debit Card, a groundbreaking solution that bridges the gap between traditional banking and modern fintech innovations.

With over 1.5 million businesses using its terminals across Nigeria to serve 30 million banked Nigerians, Moniepoint is poised to extend its footprints while its partnership with Verve fortifies its position as a trailblazer in the financial sector.

This strategic move into retail banking signifies a commitment to empowering not only businesses but also individual consumers. The Moniepoint Verve Debit Card, integrated with the Verve payment system, ensures a frictionless experience for users across a wide network of businesses and service providers.

As Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve brings its legacy of secure and reliable transactions to this partnership. This alliance between Verve and Moniepoint Microfinance Bank is premised on a fusion of expertise, innovation, and customer-centric solutions.

Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director Verve International, Interswitch Group, stated that “This collaboration epitomizes our mission to make financial services accessible to all Nigerians.

“The Moniepoint Verve Debit Card is a testament to the power of partnership in driving positive change and ensuring that cutting-edge financial solutions are within everyone’s reach.”

With Verve’s expertise and Moniepoint Microfinance Bank’s vision, it is the new dawn of accessible and inclusive banking—one that holds the promise of transforming lives, bolstering businesses, and propelling Nigeria toward greater economic growth.

This partnership goes beyond mere cards and transactions. It’s about co-authoring a fresh and exciting chapter in the narrative of financial empowerment. Collaboratively, Verve and Moniepoint are not only impacting the future of finance but also assuming a crucial responsibility in guaranteeing access to financial services.