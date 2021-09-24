Verve Life Fitness Train Moves To Port Harcourt

September 24, 2021 96

Africa’s leading payment technology and card business, Verve, have announced that the second Verve Life satellite event will hold on 25th September, 2021 at Rivtaf Park, by Golf Estate, Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The firm revealed that the Garden City of Port Harcourt is nextin line to experience one of the best and most exciting activities through the Verve Life 4.0 fitness and lifestyle event after successfully hosting its first satellite event in Asaba, Delta State.

The Verve Life fitness event remains true to its mission of keeping Verve cardholders and Nigerians at large fit and on the path of healthy living, while also fostering a community of fitness enthusiasts.

Speaking on the Port Harcourt event, Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, described this year’s edition of Verve Life as the biggest since inception, noting that participants should expect nothing less than has been observed in Asaba.

She added that the current delicate health situation globally has made it important to keep fit in a time where conscious care for one’s wellbeing plays a huge role in keeping safe.

She said, “Previous editions of Verve Life have always been held in Lagos only, however, we are aware that our cardholders are spread across the country hence, we are taking the Verve Life 4.0 fitness train to more cities in the country to allow for wider participation and brand experience.”

“We remain committed to being the rewarding way to make payment. The Verve Life platform is another reward from us to our cardholders and Nigerians to exhale and connect.”

Verve, through this event, creates an avenue for Verve cardholders and fitness enthusiasts to engage in activities that improve their lifestyle, have fun and experience the Verve brand.

The event is open to all who are interested in fitness and healthy food, as the Verve Life fourth edition aptly themed, ‘Fit to Live’ presents an opportunity for networking and calorie burning.

After the second satellite event in Port Harcourt, other cities that will follow include; Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja in activations themed ‘Verve Life Is Coming to Your City!

The Verve Life 4.0 grand finale is slated to hold on Saturday 6th November, 2021 at The Landmark Centre in Lagos.