A Double Dose of Fun

October 4, 2021055
Verve Life 4.0: Serving You Fitness This Friday

Recently, residents of Asaba and Port Harcourt were thrilled to weekends of fun and vigor at the Verve Life 4.0 fitness and wellness events. 

The Verve Life fitness train hit both cities with loads of fun and activities. As always, Verve raised the bar and exceeded all expectations with the exciting activities it had lined up at the satellite events, thus setting a new standard for other lifestyle events. 

Participants at the events had the opportunity to engage in full body workouts and networking sessions.

Beyond engaging in physical fitness and exercise sessions, participants also had Masterclasses on boxing, dance,  yoga among others.

Attendees of the Verve Life events were engaged from start to finish, as the events were invigorating. There was so much fun that participants were reluctant to leave the venues at the end of the day. But what do they say…all good things must come to an end?

Well, the Asaba and Port Harcourt events may have come to an end, but the fun isn’t over yet. The Verve Life fitness train is still on the move bringing loads of fun to more cities including Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja in its activations themed ‘Verve Life is Coming to Your City!

Don’t miss the train!

After the Verve Life satellite events across the country, there will be the Verve Life 4.0 grand finale event, slated to hold on Saturday 6th November, 2021 at The Landmark Centre in Lagos. 

To attend the grand finale, visit https://www.myverveworld.com/life/ and register immediately. You don’t want to miss it! 

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

