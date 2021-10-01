fbpx

Verve Life 4.0: Serving You Fitness This Friday

October 1, 2021068
It’s going to be a very long weekend with loads of time to unwind with friends and family as Independence Day draws closer, are you prepared?

Ready or not, the Verve Life fitness train is making a stop in Lagos and Ibadan this Friday, October 1, 2021, and it promises to be fun.

The satellite twin events will be holding simultaneously at UNILAG Sport Indoor Centre, Lagos and Palms Mall Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Both events are open to all who are interested in fitness and healthy food, as the Verve Life fourth edition aptly themed, ‘Fit to Live’ presents an opportunity for networking and calorie burning.

Verve Life is a wellness and fitness event targeted at encouraging fitness enthusiasts to keep fit and live healthy lifestyles.

This year’s edition of Verve Life takes into cognizance other Verve cardholders who reside outside Lagos and had such created satellite events at select centres across the country, to allow for inclusive participation.

Tomi Ogunlesi, Group Head, Brands and Communications, Interswitch Group explained that keeping fit regularly plays an integral role in sustaining a healthy lifestyle. 

He reiterated that with the Verve Life satellite events, fitness enthusiasts have the opportunity to participate and engage in transformational and healthy workout sessions in Lagos and Ibadan respectively.   

He said: “Apparently being fit is an essential criterion to living a healthy lifestyle. Consequently, we must be deliberate about keeping fit and exercising regularly and that is why the ‘Verve Life’ is designed to encourage fitness and wellness enthusiasts to stay fit and live healthy lifestyles.”

The fitness train will leave Lagos and Ibadan to Abuja after which the Verve Life 4.0 grand finale will hold on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at The Landmark Centre in Lagos.

Registration for the Verve Life 4.0 grand finale is completely free. Visit https://www.myverveworld.com/life/ to register now.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

