Verve Life 4.0 Marks Independence With A Twist

October 8, 2021 109

Residents of the cities of Lagos and Ibadan witnessed this year’s Independence Day celebration differently, as fitness enthusiasts were treated to invigorating exercises and workout sessions at the UNILAG Sport Indoor Centre and the Palms Mall, Ibadan where the Verve Life 4.0 train stopped in its series of satellite events.

The cities were locked down for more than five hours with fitness enthusiasts being treated to back-to-back fitness routines, music and entertainment. Fitness enthusiasts trooped in their numbers as they were eager to have fun.

Participants were piled with a lot of fun as the fitness experts who anchored the events brought their best game on. Celebrity fitness experts, Kemen, Isoken, Benfit and Blessed Akum Ojongayuk all came on stage to engage fitness enthusiasts with different exercise sessions and full-body workouts.

The kids were also not left out, as they were also engaged at the events, creating an across-the-board fun event that catered not only to the adult demography but also the little ones.

READ ALSO: Foreign Investor Discovers Crude Oilfield In Oza, Abia

Some of the highlights of the events were the press-up and dancing challenges for the participants. The fun was exhilarating so much so that participants were asking if the event could hold weekly.

Attendees were so impacted as they learnt so much about fitness and healthy living while also having opportunity to network with kindred spirits.

Abuja residents are urged to get their sport kits ready this Saturday, 9th October 2021, as the Verve Life Fitness train is stopping by the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to give everyone the opportunity to partake in the stress-relieving, fun and fitness event.

The fun train which had made previous stops in Asaba, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Ibadan, is now on its way to Abuja, bringing home its fitness vibe.

After the Verve Life satellite events across the country, there will be the Verve Life 4.0 grand finale event, slated to hold on Saturday, 6th November, 2021 at The Landmark Centre in Lagos. The all-day event will be filled with exercises, free consultations, masterclasses, fun challenges, networking, and even musical performances by Alternate Sound.

Queen Fitnass, a fitness goddess and coach based in South Africa, is coming all the way to grace the stage and take us on her fitness routines. The popular Kenyan fitness coach, Alvin Lee will also be live at the event. You don’t want to miss it! Visit https://www.myverveworld.com/life/ to register now.