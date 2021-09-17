Verve Life 4.0 Fitness Train Storms Asaba

September 17, 2021 124

Good news to all fitness enthusiasts in Asaba, Delta State and its environs. It’s about to go down!

The Verve Life fitness train will storm the buzzing city this Saturday, September 18, 2021, and guess who is bringing this to you, Interswitch Group, promoters of Verve, a pan-African payment cards & token business.

We live in a time when wellness and healthy living are fast becoming imprinted into people’s consciousness; from simple things like eating healthy diet, exercising, regular checkups to living a healthy lifestyle.

Today, most people are making lifestyle changes based on their awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and adopting habits that improve their health.

They are dropping unhealthy habits and cultivating healthy habits such as eating healthy foods, sleeping well and managing stress.

Having realized the importance of wellness and healthy living to having a physically, mentally fit and highly productive youthful population, Interswitch Group is hosting the fourth edition of the Verve Life annual fitness and lifestyle event, tagged ‘Fit to Live’.

According to the payment solution provider, the first satellite event will kick off at 3riple T Fitness located at Plot 12, Phase IV Core Area, NTA Rd beside La Diva Hotel, Asaba, and Delta.

Other cities that will follow include; Port Harcourt, Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja in activations themed ‘Verve Life Is Coming to Your City!

Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group said the Verve Life event is designed to encourage fitness and wellness enthusiast to stay fit and live a healthy lifestyle.

She said the Verve Life event will avail fitness enthusiasts with a number of exciting activities, body workout and healthy living sessions.

Eromosele said: “It is imperative that we rejuvenate ourselves on regular basis. We must always renew ourselves, mentally and physically.

This is the whole essence of the Verve Life event to encourage Nigerians to keep fit and live a healthy lifestyle.

“We urge residents of Asaba and its environs to take advantage of this opportunity to attend the event. We are very optimistic that the activities lined up for the event will excite our numerous customers”

The train will be leaving Asaba for Port Harcourt, Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja after which the Verve Life 4.0 grand the finale will hold on Saturday 6th November, 2021 at The Landmark Centre in Lagos.