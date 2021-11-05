Verve Life 4.0 Features International Fitness Experts, Musical Acts, Holds Grand finale At Landmark Event Centre

November 5, 2021 86

Africa’s leading payment technology and card business, Verve, has announced the grand finale of its Verve Life 4.0 fitness and wellness event, slated to hold on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at The Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The firm announced that for the first time in the five-year run of the fitness event, the Verve Life fitness event is taking a more exciting and pan-African outlook.

This year’s event will be featuring renowned and accomplished fitness experts including Queen Fitness and Alvin Lee from South Africa and Kenya respectively.

Both international fitness experts will be joining some of Nigeria’s finest fitness experts such as Kemen, Ihuoma Nwigwe, Isoken Uwaifo etc.

This year’s event tagged, ‘Fit to Live’ conforms to the brand’s ideal of supporting a healthy lifestyle while also providing innovative payment solutions to their cardholders and Nigerians.

Previous Verve Life events were held exclusively in Lagos; however, this year’s event was more inclusive as the brand held satellite events across the country in cities including Ibadan, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Asaba, and Lagos.

Participants at the satellite events were treated to stress-relieving, fun and fitness exercises, they also had Masterclasses on boxing, dance, yoga among others.

Speaking on the Verve Life fitness event grand finale, Cherry Eromosele, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, Interswitch Group, said that the Verve Life initiative is a testament to the brand’s long-term commitment to fitness, wellness and healthy living.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Banks To Reject Old Dollars, Pounds, Dec 31

She said that following the successful run of the Verve Life 4.0 satellite events held across the select cities in the country where Verve cardholders and Nigerians were treated to invigorating exercises, hosted by well-known fitness trainers, the firm is set to hold the Verve Life grand finale this Saturday, November 6, 2021.

“In culmination of all the events for this year’s edition of Verve Life, I am extremely pleased to announce the grand finale event which will hold on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, with activities that reflect the intention of the Verve Life”.

Eromosele said “the grand finale event is planned to be the best we have hosted yet. Exercises and fitness sessions will be facilitated by celebrity fitness experts.

“Participants will be able to enrich their lifestyles from masterclasses on fitness, mental and general health tips, life hacks, beauty, fashion etc. There will be entertainment from renowned musical acts such as Alternate Sound”.

She pointed out that “Beyond providing secure and innovative payment solutions to Verve cardholders, we understand that they have other lifestyle aspirations, hence, we are actively supporting their identified passion point by creating engaging brand experiences for them.”

The Verve Life fitness event is a perennial event held to stimulate in Nigerians the need to keep a healthy lifestyle through fun and engaging activities.