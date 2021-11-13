Verve Life 4.0 Closes Out in Grand Style

November 13, 2021 410

To round off activities for Verve Life 4.0, Africa’s leading payment technology and card business, Verve, hosted thousands of fitness enthusiasts to a Verve Life grand finale event tagged, ‘Fit to Live’ .

Verve Life was designed to promote healthy living and wellness among Verve cardholders and Nigerians in general. This year’s event featured renowned fitness experts from across the continent, including Queenfitnass from South Africa, Alvin Lee from Kenya; Kemen; Enobong Ekpeyong; Ihuoma Nwigwe, and Isoken Uwaifo among others.

Participants were treated to fun, engaging and stress-relieving sessions including fitness challenges and masterclasses on boxing; strength and conditioning; Dance; Yoga; Zumba; Martial Arts; Nutrition and much more.

Mavin Records singer and songwriter, Ayra Starr was also on ground to perform some of her hit singles including ‘Bloody Samaritan’ and ‘Away’ to the excitement of participants at the event. Africa’s premium band, Alternate Sound, also serenaded the participants with an electrifying performance. The event was attended by other celebrities including celebrity dancer Kafayat Shafau aka Kaffy, and Nollywood stars; Odunlade Adekola and Sani Danja.

Speaking at the Verve Life fitness event grand finale, Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communication Officer at Interswitch said “We are thrilled to have ended this year’s event on a high note. As promised, the Verve Life 4.0 grand finale was nothing short of excellent.”

She said participants were engaged in fun and engaging activities that resonated with the theme of the year’s event, ‘Fit to Live’, as all lined-up activities were specifically tailored to address issues connected with fitness and good living.

Eromosele said “And with this, we would like to say a big thank you to all participants and our dedicated fitness instructors and partners who have made the Verve Life 4.0 fitness event a success. We hope that the Verve Life fitness event has impacted everyone who attended physically and virtually to see the need to keep fit and live a healthy lifestyle.”

She restated Verve’s unwavering commitment to meeting not only the lifestyle needs of customers but continuous provision of innovative payment solutions to cardholders and Nigerians.

The Verve Life grand finale followed a series of satellite events which held across cities in Nigeria including Asaba, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja, and Lagos.