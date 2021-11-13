fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSEVENTSNEWSLETTER

Verve Life 4.0 Closes Out In Grand Style

November 13, 20210410
Verve Life 4.0 Closes Out in Grand Style

To round off activities for Verve Life 4.0, Africa’s leading payment technology and card business, Verve, hosted thousands of fitness enthusiasts to a Verve Life grand finale event tagged, ‘Fit to Live’ .

Verve Life was designed to promote healthy living and wellness among Verve cardholders and Nigerians in general. This year’s event featured renowned fitness experts from across the continent, including Queenfitnass from South Africa, Alvin Lee from Kenya; Kemen;  Enobong Ekpeyong; Ihuoma Nwigwe, and Isoken Uwaifo among others.

Participants were treated to fun, engaging and stress-relieving sessions including fitness challenges and masterclasses on boxing; strength and conditioning; Dance;  Yoga; Zumba; Martial Arts; Nutrition and much more.

READ ALSO: ‘Global Food Trade To Beat Record In 2021’ – FAO

Mavin Records singer and songwriter, Ayra Starr was also on ground to perform some of her hit singles including ‘Bloody Samaritan’ and ‘Away’ to the excitement of participants at the event. Africa’s premium band, Alternate Sound, also serenaded the participants with an electrifying performance. The event was attended by other celebrities including celebrity dancer Kafayat Shafau aka Kaffy, and Nollywood stars; Odunlade Adekola and Sani Danja.

Speaking at the Verve Life fitness event grand finale, Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communication Officer at Interswitch said “We are thrilled to have ended this year’s event on a high note. As promised, the Verve Life 4.0 grand finale was nothing short of excellent.”

She said participants were engaged in fun and engaging activities that resonated with the theme of the year’s event, ‘Fit to Live’, as all lined-up activities were specifically tailored to address issues connected with fitness and good living.

Eromosele said “And with this, we would like to say a big thank you to all participants and our dedicated fitness instructors and partners who have made the Verve Life 4.0 fitness event a success. We hope that the Verve Life fitness event has impacted everyone who attended physically and virtually to see the need to keep fit and live a healthy lifestyle.”

She restated Verve’s unwavering commitment to meeting not only the lifestyle needs of customers but continuous provision of innovative payment solutions to cardholders and Nigerians.

The Verve Life grand finale followed a series of satellite events which held across cities in Nigeria including Asaba, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja, and Lagos.

About Author

Verve Life 4.0 Closes Out In Grand Style
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

July 21, 20170207

FAAC Disburses N2.79trillion to FG, states, LGs in First Half 2017

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, has disbursed a total sum of N2.79 trillion to the Federal, State and Local Governments in the first six
Read More
Kogi Governorship election BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
March 12, 20190266

Dollar Dips, Sterling Jumps as Crucial Brexit Vote Nears

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The dollar dipped on Monday morning after mixed U.S. retail sales data, while Sterling jumped as investors braced for parliamentary votes on Prime Minister
Read More
Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALCOVERNEWSLETTER
February 23, 20180157

Gold Closes Flat at $1,323.73/Ounce

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gold prices were flat on Thursday, February 22, weighed down as minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed policymakers confident in the need
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.