Verve Launches the ‘Good Life’ Consumer Promo

Africa’s leading payment technology and card business, Verve International, has launched a nationwide promo to reward its cardholders with cash prizes and airtime. The promo tagged “The Verve Good Life Promo” kicked off on September 1, 2020 and will run till November 29, 2020.

The Verve Good Life Promo seeks to enable Verve’s loyal card holders to live the good life, whatever the ‘good life’ means to them. Its objective is to alleviate the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic hardship on Verve card holders and Nigerians in general

Speaking about the initiative, Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, reiterated the brand’s commitment to reward Verve card holders for their loyalty.

She said: “Beyond our commitment to provide Verve card holders with seamless, reliable and secure payment solutions both locally and internationally, we currently identify with their challenges, especially as occasioned by the pandemic, therefore we desire to play a part in alleviating these. This has informed the introduction of the Verve Good Life Promo. During the 12 weeks of the promo, we will be rewarding over 2,500 Verve card holders nationwide with over N27 million naira in cash and airtime”.

Mike Ogbalu III, Divisional CEO for Verve International, stated that the Verve Good Life promo idea represents the latest initiative among recent interventions conceptualized by Verve to reward the loyalty of its cardholders whilst incentivizing them towards continued transaction, in addition to other activations such as the highly successful series of ‘Free Fuel Friday’ promotions that are being championed by the brand.

Ogbalu said, “Despite the economic challenges, we will continue to stay true to our commitment to being customer-centric by guaranteeing efficient payment solutions tailored to the lifestyles of African consumers and continuously rewarding customers who have stayed loyal to our brand.”

To qualify for the grand draw for N1,000,000 cash prize, Verve cardholders are expected to transact with their Verve cards at least 36 times during the 3 months duration of the promo. To qualify for the monthly raffle draws for N50,000 cash prize, card holders are expected to transact with their Verve cards at least 12 times monthly. To qualify for the weekly raffle draws for N10,000 cash prize and N5,000 airtime reward, cardholders are expected to transact at least 3 times weekly. The more customers transact, the higher their chances of winning.

Weekly Prize category 1 – 100 winners to win N10,000 cash every week for 12 weeks

Weekly Prize category 2 – 100 winners to win N5,000 airtime every week for 12 weeks

Monthly Prize category – 50 winners to win N50,000 cash every month during the 3 months of the promo

Grand Prize category – 2 winners to win N1,000,000 cash each at the end of the 3 months period of the promo

The promo will run for three (3) months, with rewards for Verve cardholders who consistently use their cards across various payment channels such as: Point of Sale (POS) terminals, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Web and agent banking centers.