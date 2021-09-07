Verve Heralds 4th Edition Of Nigeria’s Biggest Fitness Event With Multi-city Fitness Train

September 7, 2021 135

Interswitch Group, promoters of the Verve Payments Brand, has announced the 4th edition of the ‘Verve Life’, which has come to be regarded as Nigeria’s biggest fitness and wellness lifestyle activation, incorporating the key pillars of fitness, fun and healthy food, taking place on Saturday 6th November 2021 at The Landmark Centre in Lagos.

Ahead of the Grand Finale in Lagos however, fitness enthusiasts across five major cities in Nigeria including Asaba, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja will be treated to high impact and invigorating activities lined up ahead of the grand finale of Verve Life 4.0 fitness event.

Verve Life 4.0 is the fourth edition of the Verve brand’s annual fitness and lifestyle event which started September 6, 2021, and is themed ‘Fit to Live’.

To kick off this year’s edition of the Verve Life event, there will be a series of satellite events at designated facilities across selected cities in Nigeria including; Asaba, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja in activations themed ‘The Verve Life Is Coming to Your City!’.

READ ALSO: Fitbit, Will Smith Team Up To Put Health First

The satellite events will kick off in Asaba, at Plot IV Core Area, NTA Rd beside Lavida Hotel on September 11, 2021. Subsequently, on September 18, 2021, the Port Harcourt event will hold at Rivtaf Park, by Golf Estate, Trans Amadi.

On October 1, 2021, the Lagos and Ibadan events will hold simultaneously at Unilag Sports Centre Indoor and the Palms Mall Ring Road respectively. The Abuja event will take place at the Bodyline fitness centre, Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja on October 8, 2021.

Away from the previous editions which were only held in Lagos, this year’s edition begins with satellite events across the country, to create space for more Verve cardholders and Nigerians who are passionate about their fitness and wellness to commune in their shared passion.

Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group asserted that Verve, as the leading homegrown payments card and digital token brand in Africa remains committed to improving the lives of Nigerians, and the Verve Life series of events prove to be viable avenues through which the brand makes good on that commitment.

She added that “This year’s event is themed ‘Fit to Live’ which encapsulates our reality of the past year. To live and thrive in the true sense of things, we all must attain some level of fitness and that is what the Verve brand presents with the Vervelife 4.0 and its activities. This year’s Vervelife event like the others remains true to its goal: to give fun and enlivening experiences to all those who participate.”

She urged participants to attend the event with their Verve cards as the card make them eligible for exciting activations and incentives such as unique challenges and raffle draws which offer chances to win exciting prizes and rewards.

She pointed out that though the pandemic disrupted last year’s event, the firm has put all measures in place to make this year’s edition a success and enjoyable in line with all COVID-19 safety protocols.

“The disruptions to the event last year have given us ample time to be better prepared for this year’s edition which inevitably will be bigger and more rewarding. This also throws up the opportunity to bring in more Nigerians from across different regions of the country and give them the chance to experience the essence of the ‘Good Life’ philosophy, which is what the Verve Life lifestyle event essentially represents.”, she further stated.

The Verve Life event is an annual fitness and lifestyle event anchored by Verve card, Africa’s leading payment technology and card business, thus, providing its cardholders and Nigerians more than payment solutions.

The firm through the Verve Life platform avails Nigerians the opportunity to enrich their lifestyle with information on fitness, health tips, life hacks, beauty, fashion etc.

The Verve Life event is open to all fitness and wellness enthusiasts. This year, the event is expanded to include cardholders and Nigerians from across the country into a supportive community where they are free to commune and share their passion for fitness and wellness.