Verve Goodlife Promo: Santa’s Last-Minute Treat

We know you have been dreaming of Christmas, just like the ones you are used to. However, this time Christmas has a zing to it, Christmas is coming ‘Blue’. This year, it is the Verve Goodlife Christmas!

As we draw closer to that exciting time of the year, everyone is set to bask in the holiday mood. We deserve it because the year 2020 has been a myriad of challenging events. The vibes of merriment have taken over the internet and marketers have kicked-off their festive offers with discounts, gifts, and many other exciting giveaways.

You probably missed out on the Black Friday opportunities, but no blames, we understand that this year has been quite challenging and there isn’t so much disposable cash, interestingly, that should not stop you from enjoying the good life. Which is why we would like to ask an important question; IF WE WERE TO UNVEIL SANTA’S LAST-MINUTE GOODY BAG, WHAT DO YOU THINK YOU’D FIND?

Your response may vary from ornaments to phones, perhaps life kits for navigating year 2021 as the year 2020 comes to an end! To answer our question, we are happy to inform you that, Verve, Africa’s leading card payment scheme is rounding off its three-month-long promo with a bang! The sum of Two (2) Million Naira for two people!

As you know this season is a time to spread love and joy, as such, Verve has decided to spread a massive dose of love by making sure you get a slice of the good life this Christmas. A little bird told us there are as much as 452 goody bags to go round Verve cardholders.

The Verve Good Life Promo was launched on September 1, 2020, and so far, the brand has rewarded over 2,000 loyal Verve cardholders with cash gifts and airtime.

The objective of the promo is to reiterate the brand’s commitment to reward Verve cardholders for their loyalty and enable Verve’s loyal cardholders to live the good life, whatever the good life means to them. The promo was however extended for two weeks to ensure that more Verve cardholder get a feel of the good life Christmas.

The three-months long promo is drawing to a close and what better way to close it than with a bang! Yes, your big bang!

Two lucky cardholders will stand the chance to win the grand prize of One Million Naira each. In addition, 50 other cardholders will win N50,000 each and another batch of 400 cardholders will win N10,000 cash and N5,000 worth of airtime.

Here is how you can qualify for Santa’s last-minute goody bag.

To qualify for the grand draw for the N1,000,000 cash prize, you are encouraged as a Verve cardholder to transact with the Verve card every day! Transact with your card at least 36 times. The more you transact, the higher your chances of winning.

As a new cardholder, you can also win. All you need do is get your Verve card and transact with it immediately, a minimum of 36 transactions between now and December 13, 2020.

This Christmas is about to be lit, take advantage of the promo to enjoy your Santa goody bag, we’ve got not one but more in store for you.

For the N50,000 prize, use your card for a minimum of 12 transactions across POS terminals, ATM, Web and agent kiosks. between now and the closing date. Cardholders who have successfully completed up to three transactions, stand the chance to win N10,000 cash prizes or N5,000 worth of airtime.

And if you don’t have a Verve card, ask your bank for one today and start transacting and you will be enjoying the good life with Verve this Christmas!

Have a very Blue Christmas!