fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCEBRAND WATCHNEWSLETTER

Verve Cards Now Accepted On KCB Bank Network

February 25, 2022070
Verve

Verve and KCB Bank Uganda Limited (KCB Bank) have announced a new phase of their partnership which will see KCB Bank become one of the first commercial banks to accept the Verve Card on its widespread and strategically distributed Point of Sale (POS) merchant network.

Damalie Sajjabi, the Head of Products and Operations at Interswitch East Africa, Uganda Limited, speaking about the new development in the partnership said: “The Verve Payment Scheme entered the Ugandan market to provide flexible, customized and cost-effective tokens to financial institutions.

Verve Card acceptance at KCB POS locations is the next phase in our journey of easing accessibility of payment services for all Verve Card holders and the other financial institutions which join the Verve family.”

Also speaking at the launch of the partnership, Mr. Michael Ssekyondwa, KCB Bank Uganda’s Head of Retail Banking, noted that the partnership is aligned with KCB’s agenda to drive digitally led products and services to ease the lives of customers.

This arrangement further highlights KCB Bank’s focus to provide innovative banking solutions across Uganda.

Verve is a pan-African payment scheme owned by the Interswitch Group, Africa’s leading technology-driven company focused on the digitization of payments in Africa. The Verve card is tailored to cater to financial institutions and customers across different segments, considering lifestyle usage, security, and cost management among other important qualities.

The synergy will ease payments for Verve card holders countrywide, leveraging the vast footprint of KCB Bank across Uganda. In Uganda, the Verve payment scheme has multiple banks, Saccos, MDIs and exhibits a strong potential for expansion.

Verve remains committed to pushing the bounds in terms of customer experience and payment possibilities in Uganda and beyond.

OnePipe Launches Writing Challenge for Nigerian Journalists, See How To Participate
Related tags :

About Author

Verve Cards Now Accepted On KCB Bank Network
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Stock Market Dips Further In Face Of More Deals BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
September 25, 20170230

NSE Index Adds 0.85% As Blue Chip Stocks Rally

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Transactions at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Friday, September 22, closed the week with a bang, rising from losses from the previous trading session
Read More
Alleged Attempted Fraud COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
February 26, 20200335

S’Court Commences Hearing on APC’s Appeal for Judgement Review on Bayelsa Election

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram There is tight security as the Supreme Court commences hearing in the appeal by the All Progressive Congress, its Governorship and Deputy Governorship candi
Read More
COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 8, 20180261

Former U.S. Ambassador John Campbell, Calls Nigeria a ‘Kleptocracy’ in New Book

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria has been described as a kleptocracy of ethno-religious and political robber elites in a new book, Nigeria: What Everyone Needs to Know, written by a
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.