Verve Announces New Promo To Reward Consumers

Verve, a pioneer in payment technology and the card industry, has announced the beginning of its third National Consumer Promo to reward cardholders.

The promotion, according to the organization, offers the chance for the cardholder with the most transactions to win N1 million each month, while 200 other cardholders will also receive N20,000 each month for using their Verve cards to make purchases at POS terminals, ATMs, and when paycodes are generated for transactions.

The promotion, which concludes on October 30, is being carried out in collaboration with eight banks, including First Bank, Zenith, Access, Ecobank, FCMB, Union, Fidelity, and United Bank for Africa, according to the organization (UBA).

Customers were urged to take part in the promotion by using their Verve cards to make purchases or to renew their expired cards, while those without Verve cards may obtain one to boost their chances of winning.

The National Consumer Promo, according to Cherry Eromosele, executive vice president of marketing and communications at Interswitch, was developed to introduce customers to rewarding and customer-focused perks while also meeting consumers’ lifestyle demands.

She said, “From the inception of the promo, we have explored new and exciting ways to reward loyal cardholders who seek a convenient and trusted means of payment, but also a fulfillment of their everyday needs.

“With this reward program, we will continue to prioritise our cardholders’ needs as well as acknowledge the immense value of their loyalty to the Verve brand. We implore all Verve cardholders to seize this opportunity to transact and enjoy.”