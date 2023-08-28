Vertiv Named As ‘Most Innovative Data Centre Cooling Company Of The Year’ In Nigerian Tech Industry Awards

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has been named as ‘The Most Innovative Data Centre Cooling Company of the Year’ at the 19th annual Titans of Tech Africa Awards.

Also known as the Nigerian tech industry’s ‘Grammys’, the Titans of Tech Awards celebrate the movers and shakers within the local sector, acknowledging both organisations and individuals at the forefront of encouraging technology adoption and usage in Nigeria and across the African continent.

Key criteria for award winners included solving recognised technology problems, meeting network requirements, optimising service and performance, and enhancing customer service, as well as overall quality of innovation, contribution to ICT advancement, originality and vision, potential involvement in positive industry growth and service, market success, and contribution to end-user quality-of-experience and service efficiency.

Innovation and achievement, integrity and consistency, impact, community Involvement, strategy for growth, professional accomplishment, and local content were also important decisive factors for the award judges.

Says Gbenga Adebowale, enterprise sales director for Central Africa at Vertiv: “Feedback from the Titans of Tech Africa judging panel was that Vertiv has been recognised for its tech-driven critical solutions, in particular for our all-in-one solution combining power, cooling, monitoring, and racks. Our history of innovation, consistency and passion for excellence were also noted.

“Furthermore, Vertiv’s commitment to continually add value to our customers’ operations, as well as our strong drive to meet and exceed client expectations and reliable delivery, all played a role in our winning this award.

“Vertiv is thrilled to have received the title of Most Innovative Data Centre Cooling Company of the Year,” he continues. “As a business, we have placed serious focus on the African region, and Nigeria is a critical country for us.

“This recognition from the Titans of Tech Awards emphasises our efforts in helping local businesses tackle their data centre cooling challenges, through Vertiv’s Thermal Management solutions offering, and is something that we will continue to do into the future. We would like to extend our gratitude not only to the Titans of Tech Awards judges for placing Vertiv as the leader in this space, but also to our local customers and partners for their continued support,” Adebowale concludes.