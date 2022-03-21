Veritasi Homes Partners With LBS To Train Realtors

March 21, 2022 85

Veritasi Homes and Properties, a real estate company, has partnered with the Lagos Business School to tutor and empower 100 realtors to excel in the real estate sector.

Dr Nkemdilim Iheanachor Senior Lecturer, Strategy and International Business, LBS, said in a statement, lauded Veritasi Homes for the initiative, and expressed delight in working with realtors on the project.

He said, “It is a laudable initiative and one we were happy to co-organize with the Veritasi Homes. We also look forward to organising more editions subsequently. There were dynamic training sessions in the three-day conference, such as personal branding, leadership, sales and marketing, amongst others.

“The participants and everyone else who attended this conference will attest to the tremendous value gotten from the information shared during this event”

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, Veritasi Homes and Properties, Mr Adetola Nola, said, “Veritasi Homes are known for excellent delivery of projects and initiatives, and I am glad that this was no different. We are passionate about creating wealth opportunities for Nigerians.

Through this conference, we have been able to equip the participants with timely and valuable information that would generate profit if implemented.”

“The participants were carefully selected, and through this conference, I believe we have provided a platform for fostering networking and business relationships. Our partnership with the Lagos Business School is a long-term strategy to enhance the capabilities of our realtors.

“We are committed to their training as we believe it would impact the quality of participants’ business. We also look forward to making this a recurring event,” he concluded.