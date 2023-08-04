Verified ‘X’ Users Get New Feature

Elon Musk, the founder of X (formerly Twitter), has updated the social media platform with a new video download capability.

Musk stated in a series of posts that the feature is only available to verified users and requires the consent of the content provider.

This implies that confirmed users can now store movies from X without the need for third-party software.

“Verified users can now download videos if the content creator allows it’” he said.

Verified users can now download videos if the content creator allows it pic.twitter.com/L0lGQe0iPI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 3, 2023

“Tap the “…” on the upper right when a video is in full-screen mode.

“We will soon allow this simply by tapping and holding on a video just like you download a picture.”

Musk has continued to improve the platform’s functionality since acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, the most recent update being the name change from Twitter to X.

Since acquiring the social media network, he has made significant changes, including the rebranding of Twitter.

Elon on July 24, 2023 announced the rebranding of X formerly known as Twitter for many years.

X is here! Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/1VqEPlLchj — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) July 24, 2023

Linda Yaccarino tweeted a photo of the company’s new logo — a white X on a black background — and stated, “X is here! Let’s get started.”

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities,” Yaccarino tweeted.