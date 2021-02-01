fbpx
Vehicular Movement To Resume On Third Mainland Bridge, As It Reopens

February 1, 2021
The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, on Sunday, said that the total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge would be lifted at midnight of January 31, 24 hours ahead of schedule.

Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria on the telephone that the contractor was able to complete the repair works on the bridge on Saturday, hence the lifting of the total closure at midnight.

“The casting of the expansion joints was completed on Saturday. Therefore, the Third Mainland Bridge will be opened by 12 midnight of January 31.

“Motorists can start plying the bridge as from 12 midnight,” he said.

While thanking road users for their understanding, Popoola said that the reopening had been communicated to the Lagos State Government and all relevant agencies to ensure seamless traffic on the highway.

NAN recalls that Popoola had, on January 27, announced a three-day total shutdown of the bridge from midnight of Friday to midnight of Monday, February 1 to allow for the replacement of three expansion joints.

READ ALSO: 2021 Budget: My Administration Will Be Transparent, Open With Implementation – President Buhari

The bridge, which is going through series of repairs, was partially shut on July 24, 2020, for another round of rehabilitation works.

The repair, expected to last six months, was extended by one month due to the #EndSARS protests in Lagos, thus extending the completion date from January to February.

The construction was initially divided into two phases of three months on each carriageway, starting with the Oworonsoki-bound carriageway whose completion dragged to four months.

READ ALSO: Lekki Shooting: Reddington Surgeon Testifies Before Panel

Traffic was partially diverted on a stretch of 3.5 kilometres where construction is ongoing between Adeniji Adeniji ramp and Ebute-Meta, while different time belts were allotted for traffic diversions on the bridge.

The 11.8-kilometre bridge is the longest of the three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland.

The bridge starts from Oworonshoki, which is linked to the Apapa-Oshodi expressway and the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and ends at the Adeniji Adele interchange on Lagos Island.

Constructed in 1990, the bridge was adjudged the longest in Africa until 1996 when the Oct. 6 Bridge in Cairo, Egypt, was completed.

(NAN)

