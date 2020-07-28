VAT Revenue Increases by 8.45 percent in H1, 2020

VAT Revenue Increases by 8.45 percent in H1, 2020

By
- July 28, 2020
- in NEWS, NEWSLETTER
VAT RevenueVAT Revenue Increases by 8.45 percent in H1, 2020

Revenue generated from value-added tax increased by 8.45 percent from the ₦600.9 billion realised in half-year 2019 to ₦651.7 billion in 2020.

According to the sectoral distribution on value-added tax report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, the total revenue was generated from 28 sectors of the economy.

“Sectoral distribution of value-added tax (VAT) data for H1’2020 reflected that the sum of ₦651.77 billion was generated as VAT in H1’ 2020 as against N600.98 billion n generated in the first half of 2019 (H1’2019)” the report read.

“This represents 8.45 percent growth year-on-year (YoY).”

Professional services generated the highest with ₦75.92 billion generated, followed by other manufacturing (₦67.63 billion); commercial and trading (₦31.10 billion); breweries, bottling and beverages (₦24.76 billion); and states ministries and parastatals (₦22.50 billion).

Mining generated the least amount with ₦127.57 million.

Other sectors that were ranked in the nether end were textile and garment industry (₦499.18 million); pharmaceutical, soaps and toiletries (₦648.77 million); local government councils (₦802.38 million); and publishing, printing, paper packaging (₦884.34 million).

According to the report, ₦335.82 billion was generated as non-import VAT locally while ₦161.74 billion was generated as non-import VAT for foreign while the balance of ₦154.21 billion was generated as Nigeria Custom Service-import VAT.

Nigeria began implementation of the 7.5 percent VAT, which was part of the tax amendments made in the 2019 finance act, in February 2020.

Source: The Cable

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Fashola Inspects Federal Government Road Projects in Lagos State

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola,