fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

VAT In Nigeria: Court To Resume Hearing On FIRS, Rivers Suit

April 30, 20220135
VAT In Nigeria: Court To Resume Hearing On FIRS, Rivers Suit

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers, will on Monday, May 9, 2022, resume the hearing on the appeal filed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) against the state government over the collection of Value-added Tax (VAT) in Nigeria and Personal Income Tax (PIT).

Emmanuel Ukala, a senior advocate of Nigeria and lawyer representing Rivers state, confirmed this development on Saturday, April 30.

According to a senior official of the appeal court, representatives of respected parties in the suit have been asked to submit their applications to the court ahead of the sitting.

What you should know about the VAT in Nigeria controversy

VAT in Nigeria collection had generated a heated argument across the country after a federal high court issued an order restraining FIRS from collecting it. Hence, directing the Rivers state government to take charge of the collection.

The landmark judgment also implies that other state governments could follow and collect VAT in their jurisdictions.

Following the judgment, the FIRS had filed an appeal on the issue.

Not too long after, on September 10, 2021, the Lagos state government applied to the court of appeal in Abuja to be joined as a co-respondent in the appeal filed by FIRS — a request later granted on September 30, 2021.

Oyo state government had also applied to be joined as a respondent.

However, the court of appeal ordered both Rivers and Lagos states to maintain status quo, pending the determination of an appeal filed by the FIRS.

But, the Rivers state government had asked the supreme court to set aside the order of the court of appeal. The matter is still in court.

Nigeria Requires 100,000MW To Address Electricity Crisis – Ex-minister
Related tags :

About Author

VAT In Nigeria: Court To Resume Hearing On FIRS, Rivers Suit
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

NFIU BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
May 16, 20190441

NFIU Maintains Stand on Local Government Funds

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) is using this second press statement on the above subject to reiterate its position that the 1st June effect
Read More
S'Court To Resume Hearing On Petro Union, CBN, UBN £2.5bn Lawsuit Breaking NewsCOVERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
January 20, 20200279

Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal Against Tambuwal’s Victory As Sokoto Governor

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Supreme court has dismissed an appeal filed by Ahmed Aliyu challenging the election of Aminu Tambuwal as Governor of Sokoto state. In a unanimous judgme
Read More
[ MAIN ]LEGALNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTSOCIETY
May 3, 20130275

Swindlers Set up Jonathan/Sambo Foundation, Defraud Over 10

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State Police Command is currently digging deep into a case of fraud enacted by six men, who swindled hundreds of people in Ketu area of the state.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.