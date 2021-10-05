Varsity, College Students To Get Up To N100,000 Bursary

October 5, 2021 89

The Federal Government says it is reintroducing bursary for students in universities and colleges of education with beneficiaries receiving up to N100,000.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who said this in his keynote address delivered at the 2021 World Teachers Day celebration held in Abuja, Tuesday.

The minister said beneficiaries will sign a bond to serve their state governments for a period of five years after school.

According to him, the government will work with the Ministries of Education in the 36 states, including the FCT Education Board, with a view to implement it.

He explained that its collaboration with states and the Federal Capital Territory was to identify the respective course of study required respectively by each state.

Adamu said an award of N150,000 had been proposed for undergraduates and N100,000 only to NCE students.

He said the reintroduction of the bursary was part of the resolutions of the National Implementation Committee constituted by the government following President Muhammdu Buhari’s pronouncement in repositioning the nation’s education sector and the teaching profession.

He said, “Beneficiaries must attend public institutions only and sign a bond to serve their state for five years on graduation.

The fund, according to him, will be sourced from UBEC, TETFund, and managed by the Federal Scholarship Board.

He said his ministry “shall collaborate with agencies like NTI, TRCN, CPN, NUC, NCCE, UBEC, PTDF, TETFund, and non-

governmental organizations organize training programmes in pedagogy and information and communication technology for academic and non-academic staff.”

Adamu said, “Government should partner with developers/recognized

institutions like Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSLB), FME Staff Welfare, and NUT to finance affordable homes for teachers on Build, Operate and Transfer basis.”