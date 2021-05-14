Vandals Destroy Warri-Itakpe Rail Line

May 14, 2021 127

A viral video which went viral on Thursday showed that Vandals slicing through several parts of the rail line along the Itakpe-Warri standard gauge.

The vandals used a tool that looked like a saw cut the metal up to a point where the pieces of metal could be removed thereby increasing the chances of a derailment if a train should move on the lines.

The Managing Director/CEO, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Engr. Fidet Okhiria, confirmed the incident that the incident happened on Tuesday kilometre 30 in Adogo area of Kogi State.

He however said there is an alternate route for trains, adding that the corporation was engaging communities to guard the transport infrastructure from further acts of vandalism.